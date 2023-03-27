Ukrainian Youth Olympic medallist dies in Russia war

An Ukrainian Youth Olympics medallist boxer Maksym Galinichev has died in the country's ongoing war against Russia. He was 22.

As per reports, Galinichev was serving for Ukraine's 25th Sycheslav Airborne Brigade in Luhansk, where he breathed his last. He was serving in the war since May last year.

Galinichev had refused to participate in the European Boxing Championships last year, in order to volunteer for the airborne assault troop.

Ukrainian skeleton skater Vladyslav Heraskevych took to Twitter to announce the news.

"On March 10, silver medalist of the 2018 Youth Olympics Maksym Galinichev laid down his life for independent Ukraine. In the spring of 2022, Maksym refused to participate in the European Boxing Championship and volunteered for the airborne assault troops," Heraskveych wrote.

Maksym Galinichev had won the silver medal in the 2018 Youth Olympics in men's 56kg boxing.



