Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Boxing

Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 3, July 26 - Ashish Kumar Chaudhary knocked out - Updates, Score, Result, Blog

Ashish Kumar Chaudhary will be in action in Men's Middle weight. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.

Indian Boxer Ashish Chaudhary
X

Ashish Chaudhary (Source: ashishchaudhary600/Instagram)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-07-26T15:32:28+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Boxing on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Ashish Kumar Chaudhary became the third Indian boxer to be knocked out from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the very first round today. The 27-year-old was overly aggressive and lost the bout by a unanimous decision to China's Touheta Erbieke.


Live Updates

>Load More
Tokyo Olympics Boxing 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X