Boxing
Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 3, July 26 - Ashish Kumar Chaudhary knocked out - Updates, Score, Result, Blog
Ashish Kumar Chaudhary will be in action in Men's Middle weight. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Boxing on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Ashish Kumar Chaudhary became the third Indian boxer to be knocked out from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the very first round today. The 27-year-old was overly aggressive and lost the bout by a unanimous decision to China's Touheta Erbieke.
Live Updates
- 26 July 2021 9:58 AM GMT
DISASTER for Indian Boxing
This is a disaster for Indian boxing, which now has seen three of its male boxers sent packing home in the very first round itself.
Ashish, today, was overly aggressive and left room for counterattacking punches - something which the Chinese took a huge advantage of.
India now has only two boxers surviving in the Men's section - World number 1 Amit Panghal in Flyweight and Staish Kumar in Heavyweight. Both of them will start their Olympic campaign straight from the Round of 16.
Thank you for joining in. That is all of what we had today from the Indian boxers in Tokyo.
- 26 July 2021 9:53 AM GMT
Ashish Kumar Chaudhary is KNOCKED OUT
China's Touheta Erbieke wins the bout by a unanimous decision, and Ashish Chaudhary is knocked out from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
- 26 July 2021 9:49 AM GMT
Desperate Ashish
Ashish desperately trying to land some punches as the round draws to close with just 10 seconds remaining.
- 26 July 2021 9:48 AM GMT
Erbieke trying to slow the game down now
After two rounds of agressive display, Erbieke has smartly slowed the bout down. He knows he has got this in bag!
- 26 July 2021 9:47 AM GMT
Ashish loses the second round as well
Yet again, all the five judges have drawn the round in favour of Erbieke. Pressure now firmly on the Indian.
- 26 July 2021 9:46 AM GMT
Round 2 ends
"Tham jaa," yells the Indian coach asking his ward to calm down as the second round. Surely a very intense fight this.
- 26 July 2021 9:44 AM GMT
No one's holding back
The second round has started, and they are still going at it. No one wants to hold back here.
- 26 July 2021 9:43 AM GMT
Ashish loses first round
Ashish Kumar has lost the first round unanimously, with all the five judges drawing it in the favour of the Chinese.
- 26 July 2021 9:42 AM GMT
First-round ends!
The first round ends, and both Ashish and Erbieke have been aggressive. Both have landed some very good punches on the other, and it is close.
- 26 July 2021 9:40 AM GMT
Defense Karo
"Defense Karo," shouts the Indian coach from the sidelines to his ward!