Competing in the Men's Super Heavyweight division, Satish Kumar is the lone Indian man surviving in the sport of boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 32-year-old will be seen in action against Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarterfinal later today.



But, did you know Satish Kumar was medically cleared for the bout just over three hours before he had to take to the ring at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo?

Yes, Satish Kumar was down with cuts to his chin and forehead during his pre-quarterfinal bout against the Jamaican Ricardo Brown.

It was yesterday reported that though Satish insisted he was fit, his participation in the quarterfinal against Bakhodir Jalolov was subject to his medical clearance.

As per the latest media reports, Satish Kumar has been declared medically fit for the quarterfinal final and will surely take to the ring today.