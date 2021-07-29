Satish Kumar brought a much-needed smile on the face of the Indian boxing fraternity today, when he became the first Indian male boxer to win a bout at the 2020Tokyo Olympics.



The 32-year-old defeated Ricardo Brown of Jamaica by a split decision to make his way into the quarterfinals of the Men's Super Heavyweight category in Tokyo.

Satish, who started his campaign at the Tokyo Olympics directly from the round of 16, is now just one win away from earning a podium finish on his maiden appearance at the Games.

While Satish Kumar's win was certainly a very big relief for the Indian fans, did you know he created history in the process?

Yes, hailing from the state of Uttar Pradesh, Satish Kumar became the first-ever Indian to win a Super Heavyweight bout in their Olympic history.

You read that right.

In fact, Satish Kumar was also the very first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in the Super Heavyweight category.

The Arjuna awardee will now be up against the Uzbek Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarterfinal of the Super Heavyweight in the Olympics on 1August 2021.