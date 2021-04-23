Tokyo Olympics Player Profile – Boxer Manish Kaushik

India currently possesses a highly talented bunch of boxers. With the kind of form these top Indian pugilists are in and the consistent performances they have put over the years, Gracenote predicted them to bring India a total of four medals from Tokyo.



But, Tokyo brings new hope. One out of the nine Indian boxers who have qualified for the Olympics and would be itching to get on the podium at Tokyo is Manish Kaushik. Here, we bring to you the profile of the lanky lad from Haryana.

To put things into perspective, India has won only two Olympic medals in boxing prior to this – bronze by Vijender Singh and Mary Kom in the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games respectively. The country then had a very disappointing run in the sport at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games as not a single pugilist manages to cross the quarterfinal hurdle.





Where does Manish Kaushik hail from?

Manish Kaushik hails from the Bhiwani district of Haryana.

How old is Manish Kaushik?

Manish Kaushik is 25 years old.

What is Manish Kaushik's family background?

Manish Kaushik's father is a farmer, while his mother is a homemaker.

Why did Manish Kaushik take up boxing?

Manish Kaushik took up boxing to help his family out of poverty.

Where is Manish Kaushik employed?

Manish Kaushik is employed by the Indian Army as a Joint Commissioned Officer, thanks to his performances in boxing.

Who inspires Manish Kaushik?

Manish Kaushik is inspired by the likes of Jitender Singh, Vijender Singh and Dinesh Kumar.

What was Manish Kaushik's claim to fame?

Manish Kaushik shot to fame when he defeated Shiva Thapa in the final to be crowned the National Champion back in 2017.

How did Manish Kaushik qualify for the Tokyo Olympics?

Manish Kaushik earned his Tokyo Olympic qualification during the Asia/Oceania qualifiers in 2020 when he won a box-off against the Australian Harrison Garside.

In which weight division will Manish Kaushik compete at the Tokyo Olympics?

Manish Kaushik will be seen competing in the Men's 63kg weight division.

What are the previous achievements of Manish Kaushik in the international level?

Manish Kaushik is the 2019 World Championships bronze medallist. Besides, he also has a Commonwealth Games silver medal against his name and was also named the Boxam International Boxing Champion recently.

Has Manish Kaushik been honoured by the Indian Government?

Yes, Manish Kaushik was recognised with the Arjuna award by the Indian Government in the year 2020.