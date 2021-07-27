Boxing
Tokyo Olympics: New Zealand boxer bitten by opponent in a heavyweight bout
New Zealand boxer David Nyika, who was making his Olympic debut today, had to face an attempted bite by his opponent from Morroco, Youness Baalla.
The incident occurred at the Kokugikan Arena when Nyika took on Baalla in the men's heavyweight Round of 16.
David Nyika had comfortably won the first two rounds of the bout when Youness Baalla attempted to bite his ear in frustration. The Kiwi, though, managed to escape unhurt after he pulled out in time.
The bout continued after the incident as the referee failed to notice it and ended with Nyika qualifying for the quarterfinal of the event.
The Boxing Task Force (BTF), which is currently filling up for the International Boxing Association, on its part, suspended Youness Baalla after the bout for unsportsmanlike behaviour.