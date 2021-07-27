Tokyo Olympics: New Zealand boxer bitten by opponent in a heavyweight bout

New Zealand boxer David Nyika, who was making his Olympic debut today, had to face an attempted bite by his opponent from Morroco, Youness Baalla.



The incident occurred at the Kokugikan Arena when Nyika took on Baalla in the men's heavyweight Round of 16.

David Nyika had comfortably won the first two rounds of the bout when Youness Baalla attempted to bite his ear in frustration. The Kiwi, though, managed to escape unhurt after he pulled out in time.