Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani and Satish Kumar are on the cusp of winning India's second medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The three Indian boxers just need a win each in their next bout to storm into their respective semi-finals. Boxing events in the Olympic games do not have a Bronze-medal play-off and have two Bronze medallists.

Lovlina Borgohain was seeded into the Round of 16 and faced Nadine Apetez (Germany). She overcame the German challenge with precision and accuracy in her boxers to win the bout 3-2. Borgohain will now face the 2018 World Championship gold medallist Chen Nien-Chin (Chinese Taipei).

Pooja Rani was seeded into the Round of 16 as well and was pitted against Ichrak Chaib (Algeria). She blanked Chaib with a unanimous 5-0 win to set up the quarter-final clash with Li Qian (PR China). Li Qian is a Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Bronze Medallist and will pose a tough challenge to Rani in the middleweight category.

Satish Kumar also advanced to the quarter-finals by going past Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in the Round of 16 with a 4-1 scoreline. Kumar will now face Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) who is a three-time Asian Champion. Jalolov is a 2019 World Championship gold medallist as well.

M.C Mary Kom also had the opportunity to storm into the quarter-finals but was ousted in a bout against Ingrit Valencia (Colombia).

Schedule:

30 July: Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Chen Nien-Chin (TPE) - 8.48 AM IST

31 July: Pooja Rani (IND) vs Li Qian (PRC) - 3.36 PM IST

1 Aug: Satish Kumar (IND) vs Bakhodir Jalolov (UZB) - 9.36 AM IST