Tokyo Olympics: Boxing – A look at all the categories and Indian challengers

Boxing has been part of the Olympics right from 1904 and leaving out the 1912 Olympics, it has been part of every edition of the Olympics. When it started in 1904, boxing was competed only by men across 7 categories.

Boxing has evolved over the years at Olympics, with women's boxing also making their debut in the 2012 London Olympics. In 2020 Tokyo Olympics, both men and women will compete across 13 weight categories (8 men and 5 women).

Let's have a look at various weight categories and also a glance at Indian boxers participating in it

Men

Flyweight (52 Kg) – Amit Panghal

Amit Panghal born on (16 October 1995) is 2018 Asian games gold medalist. The 25-years-old boxer had also won a gold medal in the Boxing World cup 2020 and a silver medal at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships. He is the front-runner of India's hope to win a medal in boxing.

Amit Panghal

Featherweight (57 kg)



Lightweight (63 kg) – Manish Kaushik

Manish Kaushik born on (11 January 1996) is a 2019 World championship bronze medal winner and also has a silver medal in the last commonwealth games. He qualified after winning a play-off fixture against Garside and became the last Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympics.

Manish Kaushik

Welterweight (69 kg) – Vikas Krishan

Vikas Krishan born on (10 February 1992) is going to represent India for third time in the Olympics. The 29-year-old won a gold medal in the last commonwealth games and his best Olympics performance came up in the 2016 Rio Olympics at which he reached till quater-finals. He will look to perform on step better than the last Olympics.



Middleweight (75 kg) – Ashish Kumar

Ashish Kumar born on (18 July 1994) is a silver medallist at the 2019 Asian Boxing Championship. The boxer lost his father just before the Asian Boxing Olympic qualifier but it didn't stop him from qualifying when he defeated Maikhel Muskita to seal a place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Ashish Kumar

Light Heavyweight (81 kg)

Heavyweight (91 kg) – Satish Kumar

Satish Kumar born on (4 May 1989) became to first Indian to qualify in this category when he defeated Otgonbayer Daivii in the Asian Boxing Olympics qualifiers. The boxer had won silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth games and bronze medal in 2014 Incheon games. He will look to add a Olympics medal to his tally.

Super Heavyweight (+91 kg)

Women

Flyweight (51 kg) – Mary Kom

Mary Kom born on (24 November 1982) is the first and only Indian women boxer to win an Olympic medal when achieved the feat in the 2012 London Olympics. The Indian boxer qualified through the Asian boxing Olympic qualifiers tournament. She will be conntesting in her second Olympics at Tokyo and will try to better her bronze medal finish at the London Olympics.

Mary Kom

Featherweight (57 kg)

Lightweight (60 kg) – Simranjit Kaur

Simranjit Kaur born on (10 July 1995) has won a bronze medal in 2018 World championship. She defeated Namuun Monkhor from Mongolia in the quater-final of the Asian Boxing Olympics qualifier and became the last Indian women boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.

Simranjit Kaur

Welterweight (69 kg) – Lovlina Borgohain



Lovlina Borgohain born on (2 October 1997) has won bronze medal in both 2018 and 2019 World Championship. She rose to fame when she reached till quater-final in the last Commonwealth games where she lost to Gold medallist Sandy Ryan. She became the second women boxer to qualify for Olympics when she defeated Maftunakhon Melieva of Uzbekistan in the quater-finals at the Asian boxing Olympics qualifiers tournament.

Lovlina Borgohain

Middleweight (75 kg) – Pooja Rani

Pooja Rani born on (17 February 1991) became two-time Asian champion when she achieved the feat in 2019 and 2021 Asian championships. She qualified for the Olympics by defeating Pornnipa Chutee from Thailand in the quater-finals of the qualifying tournament. Missing out on 2016 Rio Olympics, this will be her first Olympics.