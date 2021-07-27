Indian welterweight boxer Lovlina Borgohain started her debut Olympic campaign, with a victory in the round of 16 stages at the Tokyo Olympics.

The boxer started the opening round a bit cautiously and ensure that her defence wasn't breached very easily. However, once Lovlina settled down she landed a few good blows but wasn't over-aggressive in her approach. The round was a close one but three out of the five judges ruled in favour of Lovlina.

The second round was more of a case of the two boxers cancelling out each other and it could have swung either way but similar to the first, the second round was also awarded to Lovlina.

Nadine Apetz, knew she needed to go big in the third round to have any chance of winning the match. The German came out aggressively but Lovlina was smart and sensible in her approach something that was refreshing to see from a 23-year-old. Despite her multiple attempts, the final round score was a repeat of what we saw in the first two rounds as Lovlina won the match through a split decision.

