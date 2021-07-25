Mary Kom's Olympic ring tattoo draws attention during her first win in Tokyo

India's legendary boxer Mary Kom began her campaign at the Tokyo Olympics with 4-1 win over Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in Round 32



Fighting in the women's 51kg category, Mary dominated the bout against Garcia. The way she fought established one fact very clearly — she is in Tokyo to win her second Olympic medal.

The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist is making her swansong already worthy in Tokyo, and she has time and again said that Olympic gold is what she wants. As she flared her powerful punches during her opening bout, all our eyes were drawn towards her tattoo on her left shoulder.

The southpaw pugilist who rigorously trained for this moment over the years got the five Olympic rings tattoo inked in June 2019.



Sharing a picture with the Olympic boxer, renowned tattoo artist Mo Naga in June 2019 had said, "Five years ago, Mary had expressed her desire to get tattooed to me. It came true yesterday. Sometimes the tattoo decides for us and this was one such experience," Eastmojo had eported.

Mary Kom with tattoo artist Mo Naga (Source: EastMojo)

Mary Kom is arguably the most decorated Olympian boxer in the world. She is the only woman to have six gold medals at AIBA World Championships.



Mo Naga, who runs Headhunters' Inc in New Delhi had said to the publishers that he was honoured to get an opportunity to ink the world champion. "Traditionally, tattoos are done for protection and strength. It not only marks one's identity but also symbolises transformation. May her tattoos inspire her and bring greater determinations & transformations!"

Mary has to punch above her weight to win the gold medal. It doesn't look impossible. However, with age not by her side, Mary would face extremely stiff competition in her race to the gold.





