Boxer Thulasi Helen accuses 'Irudhi Suttru' of stealing her life story

Boxer Thulasi Helen, popularly known as 'Lady Muhammad Ali', has accused Tamil film director Sudha Kongara of stealing her story for the 2016 sports drama Irudhi Suttru.

"Irudhi Suttru is my real story. Despite being the movie's protagonist I'm forced to drive autos, while the actors are being given awards and celebrated," Thulasi said in a video interview on the Tamil Youtube channel Avalglitz.

"After completely robbing me, she (Sudha Kongara) says I have no relation to this. The hurt caused by this theft is more than the injuries I've suffered while boxing," she said further.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Irudhi Suttru has the storyline of a boxing coach and how he identifies a girl from the streets to teach her boxing and the drama around the boxing officials. The film stars R Madhavan and Ritika Singh in leading roles.

Seeing Sudha Kongara finally getting cancelled is absolutely satisfying. Just another casteist savarna exploiting and appropriating the lives of Dalits for their agenda. It's so heartbreaking to see Thulasi Helen speak. — Sooooshh. (@elfishparsley) October 20, 2022

Thulasi Helen first stepped into the boxing ring when she was 14. She won 30 medals in boxing and defeated Olympian MC Mary Kom before a dispute with the state boxing association stalled her stellar career.



Talking about the sexual harassment plot in the movie, Thulasi said, "When I complained about it, society did not take me seriously but once it came out in a movie society started believing me."

Thulasi Helen was last seen taking the ring for the Tamil Veerans franchise in the mixed martial arts promotion Super Fight League.

The story of Thulasi Helen should have been front page news. Trailblazer. Read. pic.twitter.com/jc9gudCeWW — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 9, 2020

Coming from a humble background, Thulasi has faced many difficulties in shaping her career as a boxer and her story being presented to the world without any credit or any compensation stings her.