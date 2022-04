Thailand Open: Amit, Sumit and Ananta storm into finals

Three Indian pugilists, including world championship silver medallist Amit Panghal, punched their way into the finals of the Thailand Open boxing tournament in Phuket on Friday.

Ananta Pralhad (54kg), Sumit (75kg) and Panghal (52kg) assured India of at least a silver as they advanced to the finals. Manisha (57kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), on the other hand, signed off with bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal bouts.

AMAZING AMIT๐Ÿ”ฅ



๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ's @Boxerpanghal (52 kg) displayed spectacular performance in the semis as he landed a flurry of punches to smash ๐Ÿ‡ป๐Ÿ‡ณ's Tran Van Thao 5๏ธโƒฃ-0๏ธโƒฃ and confirmed his berth in the final of #ThailandOpen ! ๐Ÿ‘Š



Go for the GOLD! ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/UKveobMecq โ€” Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 8, 2022

Seven Indian boxers will fight for gold as Ashish Kumar (81kg), Monika (48kg), Govind Sahani (48kg) and Varinder Singh (60kg) had entered the finals of their respective events on Wednesday.



Competing in his first international tournament since the Tokyo Olympics, Panghal (52 kg), the silver medallists at the 2019 world championships, dominated the bout, landing a flurry of punches to beat Tran Van Thao of Vietnam by unanimous decision.

ANANTA IN THE FINAL! ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ˜



๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ's #AnantaPralhad puts up a sublime performance to outclass ๐Ÿ‡ป๐Ÿ‡ณ's Bui Trong Thai in the semifinals and marches into the final of #ThailandOpen in Phuket, Thailand. ๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿ’ช



Score: 5๏ธโƒฃ-0๏ธโƒฃ



Go for the gold! ๐Ÿ #PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/u8Rw51qNXg โ€” Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 8, 2022

In another men's bout, Sumit stamped his authority to get the better of Kazakhstan's Ayatulla Takiz and confirm his place in the final. In the women's 54kg semifinal, Ananta out-punched Vietnamese boxer Bui Tron Thai to register an authoritative 5-0 win.

DUMDAAR SUMIT ! ๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿ”ฅ



๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ's @BoxerKundu (75 kg) showed strong mettle to get the better of ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ฟ's Ayatulla Takiz and confirmed his place in the final of #ThailandOpen.



Score: 4๏ธโƒฃ-1๏ธโƒฃ



Go for the gold! ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ™Œ#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/HhEpKsTDM9 โ€” Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 8, 2022

However, Manisha, Pooja and Bhagyabati were unable to advance to the finals. While Manisha and Pooja lost to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Italy's Irma Testa and Thailand's Baisin Manikon, respectively by an identical 1-4 margin, Bhagyabati fell to a 0-5 defeat at the hands of Hergie Bacyadan of Philippines.



The gold medallists at the tournament will earn USD 2,000 each, while the silver and bronze winners will pocket USD 1,000 and USD 500. respectively. The Indian contingent had won eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze, in the last edition of the tournament, held in 2019.