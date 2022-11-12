Shiva Thapa most successful male boxer at Asian Boxing C'ships

Shiva Thapa withdrew midway through his final against Abdullaev Ruslan of Uzbekistan at the Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships, but still bowed out with his sixth medal in the history of this competition - a silver medal.

With his sixth medal, Thapa is now the most successful male pugilist in the competition's history. He took home gold in 2013, bronze in 2015, silver in 2017, bronze in 2019 and silver in 2021. This year's silver medal is his third.

The light welterweight (63.5 kg) boxer failed to win his second gold medal as he had to withdraw with an injury one round into his final, but now has more medals than any male boxer in the world at this event.

🥈2022🥈2021🥉2019🥈2017🥉2015🥇2013Shiva Thapa🥊 — The FIRST-EVER male boxer to win six medals at the Asian Boxing Championships 🇮🇳💪Well fought champ! pic.twitter.com/tHi9eY8OXu — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 12, 2022

Thapa was the only Indian male boxer to advance to the finals as four others bowed out with bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships.

Mohammad Hussamuddin's (57kg) came to an abrupt end as he couldn't contest the semifinal due to a cut above his right eye. It was a largely depleted Indian team which travelled to Amman for this year's tournament. Amit Panghal opted to take a break after a busy season. Rohit Tokas and Sagar Ahlawat also skipped the trials at NIS Patiala in September.

India's campaign at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships ends with 12 medals, four of them gold, all of which were won by the women - Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Saweety Boora and Alfiya Pathan. Shiva Thapa and Minakshi were the two silver medallists.

At the last edition of the continental meet, India won 15 medals, including two gold, five silver, and eight bronze. Pooja Rani (women's 75kg) and Sanjeet Kumar (men's 91kg) had won the gold medals.