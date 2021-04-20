Seven more Indian boxers confirm medals at Youth Men's and Women's World Championships

India's Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European Youth Champion Alexas Kubicka at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals on Day 7 in Kielce, Poland.

Alongside Chanu, Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg) and Sachin (56kg) also won their respective quarter-final bouts to progress into the last-4 stage. With confirmation of seven more medals, India, who had sent a 20-member contingent, is now assured of 11 medals from the on-going championship. Earlier on Day 6, Vinka, Alfiya, Gitika and Poonam had advanced into semi-finals and secured medals for the country.

In a clash between two strong gold medal contenders in the women's 51kg category, the Asian Youth Champion Chanu put up a strong tactical performance as she did not allow her Polish opponent Kubicka to score any point before securing a comfortable 5-0 victory to move into the next round. Manipur boxer Chanu will now take on Lucia Ayari of Italy in the semi-finals.

Other women in action, Arundhati and Sanamacha were also dominant during their quarter-finals as Rajasthan boxer outpunched Ukraine's Anna Sezko 5-0 while Sanamacha sent Russian Margarita Zueva packing with the referee stopping the contest in the second round.