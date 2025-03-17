Boxing set to be included at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Boxing is all set to be included into the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after the International Olympic Committee executive board officially endorsed the sport.

An official confirmation from around 100 International Olympic Committee is expected later this week but it is usually just a formality.

This development comes just under a month after the IOC provisionally recognised World Boxing, a new federation for the sport in February.

"After the provisional recognition of World Boxing, we were in the position to take this decision," said IOC president Thomas Bach. "This recommendation, of course, has to go to the [IOC] session.

"I am very confident that the session will approve it so that all the boxers in the world then have the certainty that they can participate in the Olympic Games," he added.

IOC Executive Board puts boxing forward to the IOC Session for inclusion at @LA28.

IOC President Thomas Bach announces proposal at press briefing. pic.twitter.com/N2x4vSmKtf — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 17, 2025

Over the last two edition of the Olympic Games – 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris – the IOC conducted all the boxing events after its relationship with the erstwhile International Boxing Association hit a roadblock.

The IOC had, however, made it clear that it is looking for a new partner to host the sport in Los Angeles.

The IOC had banned International Boxing Association in 2019 for governance issues, financial irregularities, and integrity of bouts and judging before completely removing it from the Olympic movement in 2023.







