Services, Haryana win Youth National Boxing Championships titles

Services Sports Control Board and Haryana won the team championship titles in the men's and women's categories respectively at the fifth Youth National Boxing Championships that concluded on Tuesday.

The Services boxers won nine of the 11 finals on the final day to finish atop the men's standings and claim the team championship with 81 points.

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) began Services' gold rush with a 4-1 win over Haryana's Vishesh.

The other eight gold medal winners for SSCB were Jadumani Mandengbam (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil Kumar (57kg), Harsh (60kg), Preet Malik (63.5kg), Ankush Panghal (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Mohit (86kg).

Anjani Kumar (71kg) and Rytham (92+kg) were the two silver medallists.

Haryana (44 points) and Madhya Pradesh (28) claimed second and third positions respectively in the men's section.

Haryana won two gold, four silver and two bronze medals, while Madhya Pradesh ended its campaign with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Team Haryana with 8🥇 & 3🥈 in women's section while Team Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) with 9🥇 & 2🥈 in men's section clinched the 'Best Team' trophy at the 5th Youth Men & Women National Boxing Championship 2022 in Chennai 👏🔝#PunchMeinHaiDum#BoxingNationals#Boxing pic.twitter.com/p259io3ZZY — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 12, 2022

In the women's category, Bhawna (48kg) and Asian Youth champion Tamanna (50kg) inspired Haryana's nine gold medal wins as they topped the standings with 72 points.



Overall, they won 11 medals, including two silver medals.

Neeru Khatri (54kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg) Pranjal Yadav (81kg) and Kirti (81+kg) were the other seven gold medallists.

Anjali (52kg) and Prachi (60kg) bagged the two silver medals for Haryana.

Maharashtra (34 points) and Delhi (18) finished second and third in the women's category.