Boxing World C'ships: Sanamacha Chanu injured, Shruti Yadav replaces her in India squad

New Delhi: In an unfortunate development, 70 kg category National champion Sanamacha Chanu suffered a freak injury ahead of the Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi.

The boxer from Manipur has been replaced by reserve boxer Shruti Yadav one day ahead of the first match of the event.

Sources aware of the situation said that two days before the start of the marquee event, Sanamacha Chanu suffered a concussion during a sparring session.

After evaluating the boxer's health for one day, high-performance director Bernard Dunne and BFI officials decided against fielding the boxer.

Hailing from Manipur, Sanamacha Chanu is an Asian youth boxing champion and has trained under the legendary Mary Kom at her academy. This would have been the first Boxing World Championship appearance for her.

This injury comes as a crushing blow for the young boxer from Manipur who was looking forward to continuing the legacy of her idol.

"I am very excited about the competition and I am looking forward to it. I want to carry forward the legacy of my idol and guru Mary Kom as I have learned so much from her," Chanu had told The Bridge ahead of the event.

Sanamacha will be replaced by Shruti Yadav from Madhya Pradesh who won the silver medal at the Elite Women's National Championships, losing to Sanamacha Chanu in the final.

Shruti will take on Pan Zhou of China in the first round of the 70 kg category.