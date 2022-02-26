Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh inaugurates boxer Manoj's academy

A recently-constructed section of three-time Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer Manoj Kumar's boxing academy was on Saturday inaugurated by Haryana sports minister and former hockey player Sandeep Singh.

The academy, which is a brain child of the two-time Olympian's elder brother Rajesh Kumar Rajound, was started in 2013 and last year a new block, comprising a boys hostel and mess area, was constructed within the premises. But it was not inaugurated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Indian men's hockey team captain & Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh along with Olympian boxer Manoj Kumar at

Manoj Kumar Boxing Academy in Kurukshetra @flickersingh @BoxerManojkr @PixstoryApp pic.twitter.com/fwxEWAmCa6 — Saurabh Duggal (@duggal_saurabh) February 26, 2022

On Saturday, Singh, who is also a two-time Olympian, inaugurated the new addition in the academy, which is run under Manoj's Foundation. Arjuna awardee boxer Manoj, coach Rajesh Kumar and international boxer Mukesh Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Singh, who represented the country in 2010 Commonwealth Games and 2012 London Olympics along with Manoj, was on his first visit to the academy. "Manoj is my batch mate and it gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the new block at his academy," said Singh, who represents Pehowa Vidhan Sabha constituency.

The Haryana sports minster also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary fund for the installation of a gym in the academy premises. "We have started this academy with a mission to produce an Olympic medallist in the coming time and I would be able to achieve our dream by the 2028 Olympics," said Manoj.

