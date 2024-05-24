Boxing World Qualifiers: Sachin Siwach secures a decisive victory over Alex

Former World youth champion Sachin Siwach registered a dominant win over Alex Mukuka of New Zealand in the round of 64 of the men's 57 Kg category at the final Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

He started the bout with good high-pressure aggressive play over his opponent and continued that throughout the bout to secure a unanimous 5-0 victory and kick-start the tournament for India on a winning note.

Sachin began using his offensive play straight from the first round and dominated the bout using some of his left-right combinations. Mukuka wished to make a comeback in the second round but could not resist the constant attack of the young Indian and lost the first two rounds comfortably.



The Strandja Memorial champion, Sachin, didn't give any chance of a fightback to his opposite boxer and grabbed the comfortable victory in this opening-round fixture after three rounds.

India has sent a significant contingent of 10 boxers, with male representatives in all seven categories and three female boxers, to this final Olympic qualifier. The tournament will offer three to five quota spots for the Paris Olympics.

The Indian boxers aim to capitalize on this opportunity, particularly after a disappointing performance at the previous world qualifiers in March. Three Indian boxers, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), have already secured their tickets for the Paris Olympics via the Asian Games last year.

Another promising young boxer, Abhimanyu Loura, will commence his campaign with a first-round bout against Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov in the men's 80kg category on Saturday.