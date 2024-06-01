Three Indian boxers vie for Paris quota on final day of Qualifiers

Sachin Siwach came out as second best as he suffered an unanimous defeat in the semifinal bout of men's 57 kg, which was also a quota bout. Meanwhile, Jaismine Lamboria advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Qualifiers 2 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday.

Sachin will get one more chance to grab a quota spot for the Paris Olympics in the third-place playoff on Sunday, alongside the other two Indian boxers, Amit Panghal (men's 51 kg) and Jaismine (women's 57 kg).

Sachin Siwach lost the quota bout to Tokyo 🥈 medalist Carlo Paalam 🇵🇭 in men's 57 Kg semifinal



1️⃣ last chance of winning a quota at the 3rd place playoff tomorrow. ✨🤞 pic.twitter.com/bfbPOeqtlR — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 1, 2024

Sachin was up against Carlo Paalam of Philippines, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in lightweight category, but could not find any opening in either of the three rounds to play his aggressive play and hence conceded a defeat.

Although, he had a good start in the first round as it was a split decision in the favor of the Philippines boxer but in the final two rounds it was not much for the young Indian and the judges gave their decision towards Carlo.

Sachin will now take on the Kyrgyz boxer Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu in the third place playoff tomorrow, which is a last chance for him in quest for a Olympic quota for Paris 2024.

Meanwhile, Jaismine took a dominating win on a unanimous decision against Ana Milisic of Switzerland. The Swiss boxer doesn't get any chance of showcasing her talent as Jasmine played a clinical game and claimed an easy win in the match.

She will be action at the final quota bout tomorrow against Marine Camara of Mali, sighting her eye on this coveted Paris Olympics quota.