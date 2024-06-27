Former National Boxing Champion Sachin Dahiya passes away

Former National Champion Sachin Dahiya passed away at the age of 27 in Rohtak on Wednesday.

Dahiya's career was marked by numerous achievements that showcased his prowess both on the international stage and at the national level.

Dahiya was a member of the Indian contingent that participated in the 2020 Asia & Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament held at Jordan



A champion has left the ring, but his spirit remains 🙏🏻



Sachin's dedication and passion for boxing will never be forgotten.#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/JEMAPSF45A — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) June 27, 2024

During this event, he showcased his excellent skills by defeating Dee Ioapo of Samoa before losing to Chen Daxiang of China in the round of 16. Sachin then went on to beat Manh Cuong Nguyen of Vietnam in the semifinals of Box Off, positioning himself just one win away from securing a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Sachin then lost to Shabbos Negmatulloev of Tajikistan in the box-off finals which ended his dreams of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

In addition to his international endeavors, Sachin Dahiya excelled at the national level winning various tournaments He clinched the gold medal in the men’s light heavyweight category at the 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championship held at Bellary in 2021.

The boxing community across the country mourned the loss of this former national champion.