Rajesh Bhandari appointed boxing Task Force secretary for postponed Asian Games

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) vice president Rajesh Bhandari has been appointed as the secretary of the Task Force which will conduct the sport during the postponed Hangzhou Asian Games.

The decision was taken by the Olympic Council of Asia's Executive Board in its meeting held in Tashkent on Friday, the same day the Games were postponed indefinitely amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China. "The OCA Executive Board in its meeting held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 6th of May 2022 unanimously decided to constitute a "Task Force" to run the technical conduct of Boxing event during the 19th Asian Games," the OCA said in statement on Sunday.

Besides Bahndari, the committee will comprise Canada's Fiacco Pasquale Lucio, who will serve as a technical delegate, while Selwati Hadi Soejono of Indonesia will assume the position of the coordinator. Qatar's Yousuf Ali Al-Kazim and OCA's Haidar Farman have been appointed as members of the Task Force, which will also include a representative form the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC).

The Asian Games, which were originally scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, are now expected to take place in 2023. At the 2018 Asian Games, India had won two medals in boxing, including a gold by Amit Panghal