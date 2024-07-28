Olympics 2024: Preeti starts India's boxing campaign with a comeback win

Asian Games medalist boxer Preeti Pawar made a fine comeback to win her round of 32 bout in the women's 54kg category and start India's boxing campaign with a win on Saturday.

Making her debut at the Olympics, Preeti won 5-0 by unanimous decision against Vo Thi Kim Anh of Vietnam despite losing the first round.

The youngster from Haryana was a little jittery in the first round and lost the first round 2-3 in a split decision. However, the first-round loss only fueled her aggression.

Preeti came back roaring in the second round landing clear punches on her opponent and winning the round 5-0.

In the final round, Preeti went all out landing a combination of punches and right hooks on her opponent. The match ended on a dominant note for the Indian pugilist as she won by a unanimous decision.

After this win, Preeti will take on world number two Yeni Marcela of Colombia in the round of 16.



Known for her aggressive and technical style of play, Preeti has been on a constant rise in the past two years. Despite losing the quarters of the 2023 Boxing World Championship, she garnered attention for her fearless approach.

The boxer from Bhiwani tasted her first big success when she clinched a bronze medal and Olympic quota for the country at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.