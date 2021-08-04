Boxing
PHOTOS: Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze and creates history at Tokyo Olympics
Lovlina Borgohain, the 23-year old female boxer registered her name in history by winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and became Assam's first medallist.
Lovlina Borgohain might have lost her semi-final bout against the reigning World Champion and top seed,Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli by 5-0 but the Assamese girl scripted history by becoming the second female boxer to win the bronze medal at the Olympics. She fought bravely against the top seed and gave a tough bout aiming to reach the finals for a shot at the gold medal. Her performance at the Tokyo Olympics will go down in history as one of inspiration for all the young female boxers out there. Let's have a look at the fierce contest as Lovlina clinched bronze and added to India's medal tally!
Lovlina Borgohain during the bout
A strong jab by Surmeneli
Lovlina getting blows from Surmeneli during the match
Both players playing strategically
A thrilling semi-final match
Boxers aiming to hit their opponent at the right moment
A good jab by Lovlina