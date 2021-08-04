PHOTOS: Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze and creates history at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain might have lost her semi-final bout against the reigning World Champion and top seed,Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli by 5-0 but the Assamese girl scripted history by becoming the second female boxer to win the bronze medal at the Olympics. She fought bravely against the top seed and gave a tough bout aiming to reach the finals for a shot at the gold medal. Her performance at the Tokyo Olympics will go down in history as one of inspiration for all the young female boxers out there. Let's have a look at the fierce contest as Lovlina clinched bronze and added to India's medal tally!

A powerful punch by Lovlina

Lovlina Borgohain during the bout









For the first time in 100+ years, Assam has an #Olympics medalist.



Lovlina Borgohain becomes the first Indian athlete from the state after she won a bronze medal at #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/0015HbmShh — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2021





A strong jab by Surmeneli





Lovlina getting blows from Surmeneli during the match





Both players playing strategically





A thrilling semi-final match





Boxers aiming to hit their opponent at the right moment





A good jab by Lovlina