INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 2
india
Boxing

PHOTOS: Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze and creates history at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain, the 23-year old female boxer registered her name in history by winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and became Assam's first medallist.

Lovlina Borgohain history bronze medal boxing tokyo olympics
Lovlina Borgohain scripts history at the Tokyo Olympics (Source: Getty Images)

By

Kalptaru Agarwal

Updated: 2021-08-04T12:26:42+05:30

Lovlina Borgohain might have lost her semi-final bout against the reigning World Champion and top seed,Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli by 5-0 but the Assamese girl scripted history by becoming the second female boxer to win the bronze medal at the Olympics. She fought bravely against the top seed and gave a tough bout aiming to reach the finals for a shot at the gold medal. Her performance at the Tokyo Olympics will go down in history as one of inspiration for all the young female boxers out there. Let's have a look at the fierce contest as Lovlina clinched bronze and added to India's medal tally!

A powerful punch by Lovlina
A powerful punch by Lovlina

Lovlina Borgohain during the bout




A strong jab by Surmeneli


Lovlina getting blows from Surmeneli during the match


Both players playing strategically


A thrilling semi-final match


Boxers aiming to hit their opponent at the right moment


A good jab by Lovlina


Boxing Lovlina Borgohain tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics 
