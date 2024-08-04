Boxing
Netizens react to Nishant Dev's controversial exit from Paris Olympics
Nishant seemed to be cruising towards a victory after the first round, however, a split decision of 4-1 came against him.
Nishant Dev was on the cusp of history on Saturday night in the North Paris Area, when he ferociously battled with the Pan American Games Champion seeded second Marco Verde of Mexico in the quarter-finals of the Men's 71kg Boxing category.
While our human eye comprehended that Nishant dominated the rounds, the judges around the boxing ring had some other thoughts.
Nishant began the first round of the bout with a quarry of punches on Marco and dominated throughout. Marco was going passive saving himself.
The first round was awarded in favor of Nishant, he continued his brutal menace in the ring during the penultimate round but the advantage was given to Marco.
In the last round, Marco stood up and fought fast, landing a few punches on Nishant but Nishant returned those with utmost clarity.
However, Nishant was visibly looking a bit tired during the fag end of the bout, surprisingly the round went to Marco and he won by split decision 4 to 1.
The netizens around the globe were shaken by the margin of the win, some even blamed it on biased umpiring, and many took it to X to share their thoughts about the result.
WWE makes more sense than Boxing
Vijendar Singh
Even a legend in boxing couldn't comprehend the scoring system.
Multi-nation Sports commentator Sunil Taneja's remarks
The new Boxing point system is flawed and no transparency is shown to the players and the audience and yes, he's right about the Physics too.
Some history about the judges
Two corrupt judges and a dejected Indian Boxer
The Referees!!!
Not the first time
Nishant faced a similar exit during the Paris Olympics Qualifying tournament back in March 2024, where he bowed down to Omari Jones of the USA by a split decision of 4-1.
Boxing, not to be a part of the 2028 LA Games?
As, IOC has handled the Tokyo Olympics and Paris Olympics Boxing competitions, in the absence of the International Boxing Association. IOC has given a time frame of early 2025 to create a viable organization in Boxing. Otherwise, there's a high possibility of Boxing not featuring in the 2028 LA Olympics.
Heartbreak Indeed