Olympics 2024: Nikhat Zareen reaches pre-quarters with comprehensive win over Maxi Carina  

Two-time World Championships gold medallist boxer Nikhat Zareen made her Olympic debut with a comprehensive win over Germany's Kloetzer Maxi Carina at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Even though she lost in the first round, the judges gave Nikhat a 5-0 win.

In the first round, Nikhat was not at her fluent best and conceded the round 2-3 in a split verdict.

Nikhat, however, regained her composure in the second round and made a strong comeback. She did not pull back her punches; she landed one heavy blow after another with her long reaches, ultimately winning round two 5-0.

A similar script followed in the third round, with the 28-year-old Indian boxer, operating from a distance, switching gears and not giving her opponent any chance to make a turnaround.

Nikhat claimed the third round 5-0, thereby winning the match.

After the final point calculation, Nikhat was adjudged the winner unanimously, winning 5-0.

She will face China's Wu Yu in the pre-quarterfinals on August 1, at an estimated time of 2:30 PM IST.

Nikhat is one of India's strongest medal contenders in the six-member boxing contingent at the Paris Olympics.

Last night, Preethi Pawar registered her victory in her Olympic debut, winning 5-0 against Vietnamese Vo Thi Kim Anh in the women's 54kg category. She too secured a comeback victory after losing the first round.