Olympics 2024: Boxer Imane Khelif breaks down after securing a medal

In a highly anticipated bout that captured global attention, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif emerged victorious against Hungary's Luca Anna Hamari, securing at least a bronze medal in the women’s 66kg category at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Her victory was marked by emotions as she left the ring in tears. Khelief has been under intense scrutiny since a gender eligibility controversy erupted in the Paris Olympics.

It has been absolutely incredible to see the support for Imane Khelif 🇩🇿 pouring in from all over the world these past few days!



Our mentions and inbox have been flooded with encouragement from all corners over the world. Love will always trump over hate.



Thank you 🙏🌍 pic.twitter.com/YrNFybvGOP — Algeria FC (@Algeria_FC) August 3, 2024

The Algerian boxer had been involved in a major gender dispute since Italian Angela Carini pulled out of the bout in 46 seconds questioning Khelif's identity earlier this week.



Carini's Abrupt exit had sparked further debate and controversy, amplifying the scrutiny Khelif faced.

Khalif was earlier excluded from the 2023 World Championship in New Delhi due to an alleged failure in a gender eligibility test conducted by the banned International Boxing Association (IBA)

Despite the contentious circumstances, Khelif dominated the bout earning a unanimous 5-0 decision from the judges. The crowd cheered her on as she displayed her boxing skills, landing several effective punches and securing her place in the semifinals.

Sportsmanship displayed

Hamari, determined to confront the situation head-on, fought valiantly despite the pressure. She expressed her pride in not stepping back and gave Khelif a show of respect by hugging her after the match.

In a gesture of sportsmanship, Khelif held the ropes for Hamari to exit the ring, showing her respect for her opponent.

Following the bout, Khelif, still emotional, refrained from speaking with the media but was seen embracing her coaches and fans, her tears reflecting the weight of the past few days.

Hungary’s boxing association, which had raised objections to Khelif’s participation, indicated plans to contest the match with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). However, they allowed the fight to proceed, highlighting the complex intersection of sportsmanship and regulatory issues.



The IOC has defended Khelif’s participation, affirming that she met all criteria for competing as a female athlete.

Khelif’s path to the semifinals now leads her to face Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng, who recently upset the defending Olympic champion. Meanwhile, her fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan, who also found herself in the middle of a similar controversy, also progressed with a chance to secure her first Olympic medal.