Olympics 2024 Boxing: Amit Panhgal, Jaismine exit in their first bouts

Amit Panghal and Jaismine Lamboria exited the 2024 Paris Olympics in the first round after losing to their respective opponents on Tuesday.

Facing Zambian boxer Patrick Chinyemba, Amit struggled to get going from the first round.

Panghal was finding it hard to hit the right punches as Patrick was much quicker with his footwork, dodging punches and keeping his opponent on the move.

The quickness of Patrick proved too much for the Indian boxer and the Zambian was quick in defence to dodge Panghal's attack.

In the second round, Panghal was unable to counter the quick punches and lost the round 2-3.

Patrick won the third round 5-0 and won the bout 4-1 by split decision.

Amit Panghal's poor journey continued in the Olympics as he lost again after losing in the first round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the women's 57kg category, debutant Jaismine Lamboria lost to 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines. Petecio won 5-0 by unanimous decision.

Despite having the height advantage, Jaismine was unable to face the ruthlessness of Petecio.

Petecio was more aggressive from the word go and started landing her punches while the Indian boxer was passive and tentative.

Once Petecio knew she had the result in the bag, she went into game management and saw out the match with ease.

India's Preeti Pawar will be in action later in the night in the women's 54kg category.