Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain's parents were blamed for having three daughters

Lovlina Borgohain, today, settled for the bronze medal in women's welterweight at the Tokyo Olympics after falling to a 5-0 defeat to reigning world champion from Turkey Busenaz Surmeneli.



Hailing from Assam, Lovlina Borgohain was always considered to be one of India's brightest young prospects in boxing in the country's sporting circles. But, none apart from the sports fans in the country had ever heard this name.

All of this changed around five days back when Lovlina Borgohain stormed into the semifinal of the Women's Welterweight division at the Tokyo Olympics and assured India of a medal.

She had suddenly become a household name in the country overnight. What made her stand out even more was the fact that she achieved it just a day after the legendary Mary Kom exited the Tokyo Games under controversial circumstances.

The Indians felt the baton changing hands. Lovlina was now expected to carry forward the Indian boxing legacy.

But, her journey to the top was never as rosy as it seems now that she has won an Olympic bronze medal.

Born in a not-so-financially sound family, Lovlina Borgohain was the youngest of three daughters to Tiken and Mamoni Borgohain.

Coming from a rural part of the country, Tiken and Maomi were often pitied and blamed by the fellow villagers for having three daughters and no son, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The entire village considered Lovlina and her sisters to be a big burden on the Borgohain family. Only if they knew what Lovlina would achieve growing up!

Though she faced flak from society, Lovlina's parents always supported her. From wearing jeans to riding bikes and cutting her hair short, her parents never restricted her from anything.

In fact, Lovlina started her martial art career at a young age with Muay Thai before switching to boxing with support from her parents even though they struggled to meet ends financially.

Today Lovlina Borgohain is an Arjuna awardee, an Olympic medallist and the toast of the nation, but what if she did not have the constant support for her parents? One cannot even imagine.







