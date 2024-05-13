Olympic-bound boxer Nikhat Zareen to return in action at Elorda Cup

World Champion and Asian Games medalist boxer Nikhat Zareen will return to action at the upcoming Elroda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Boxing Federation of India announced a 21-member squad for the Elorda Cup on Sunday.

Nikhat will play in her category of 52kg as she gears up for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

The other Olympic-bound boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti Pawar, and Parveen Hooda are still training without any active participation in any tournament.

India has won a total of four boxing quotas for the Paris Olympics with all of them coming in the women's category at the 2023 Asian Games.

Indian male boxers are yet to win any quota for Paris with all the boxers failing to win at the First World Olympic qualifiers.

Among others in the squad, Veteran Shiva Thapa will return in the 63.5 kg category after missing the squad for the final Olympic qualifiers to be held from 23rd May in Thailand.

Indian Squad for Elorda Cup 2024:

Men's Team: Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Hitesh (71kg), Ishmeet Singh (75kg), Sanjay (80kg), Vishal (86kg), and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg).

Women's Team: Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonia (54kg), Manisha (60kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shalakha Singh (70kg), Lalfakmawi Ralte (81Kg), and Monika (81+kg).



