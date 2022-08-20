"Nothing has changed in boxing facilities and infrastructure from 2008", says Vijender Singh

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh returned to pro boxing with a big win against Elisau Sulley of Ghana. He knocked out his opponent in the second round to claim the 13th win of his pro boxing career.

The boxer from Bhiwani who turned pro in 2015 has a record of 13 wins and 1 loss in his last fight before COVID.



Talking to The Bridge in an Instagram live interaction, Vijender said, "I was thrilled with the support I got from the Raipur crowd. It is a different feeling playing in front of the home crowd. You don't get this support when you play abroad".



"It was tough for me coming back after my last loss as it plays on your mind. I had a few learnings from my last fight; one was always going with your team. After COVID, I practised with them in Manchester and focused on working on my technique. Honestly, I had no idea the fight will be over soon as Elisau is a good fighter", he said about his bout.



On the progress of boxing in India, the Olympic bronze medallist said, "If you ask me, nothing has changed in terms of facilities and other infrastructure since 2008. The results we see in these multi-sporting tournaments are the efforts of these young boys and girls."



"I have no idea what is going on in Indian boxing as there is no communication between me and the federation. When I used to train, there was just one club and few coaches but now Bhiwani is full of boxing academies and not just Haryana and Punjab, boxing has transcended to every part of India. With boxers like Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen taking the baton forward, the future is bright", concluded Vijender.

Vijender who wanted to be a gymnast earlier in his career used to play every sport. "I wanted to be a gymnast but someone told me it will affect my height growth and I decided against it as I wanted to join services or police. I always boxing chose me, I didn't choose it. I thought boxing will be easy as a kid and hence went ahead with it. But it is not, you get beaten up", the star boxer laughed off candidly.



In a candid interaction, Vijender talked about his music and film interests and his training and future aspirations. You can watch the whole interaction here.