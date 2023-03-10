With no clarity on Olympic qualification, Indian boxers gear for Boxing Worlds

New Delhi: While the capital city of New Delhi is getting ready to host the Women's World Boxing Championships, it remains unclear if the event will be considered as the 2024 Paris qualifiers.

This is not the first time that this is happening. The IOC also conducted the Olympic qualification process before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With the clash between IBA and IOC growing every day BFI President Ajay said Indian boxers will be present at every stage of the world boxing be it any international body.

Talking to The Bridge about the same, Ajay Singh said, "We are not involved in this fiasco. We are here for the sport of boxing and Indian boxers will play everywhere be it IOC or IBA. Given India is one of the stronger boxing nations now, we have to be part of every important boxing event."

He also assured that India will be out there ready to host the qualifiers by IOC if there are any.

IBA declared that the upcoming women's and men's World Championships in New Delhi and Tashkent respectively will be the "main qualification events". But the IOC has since rejected IBA's claim, which gave rise to confusion.

On this matter, Ajay Singh said in a press conference, "There is no clarity on that. It is the decision of the International Olympic Committee and we will wait for their verdict. Although IOC will be sending a team of observers for the tournament."

The Indian boxing contingent at The Lalit, New Delhi, for the pre-World Boxing Championships press conference earlier today!#Boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/nSbkWvwdmj — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 10, 2023

Lovlina and Nikhat lead India's Challenge



Indian boxing challenge in the tournament will be led by World Champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain. The Indian team is Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), reigning champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg).

Among the 12 boxers selected for the tournament, five boxers have graduated from the Indian youth setup.

Talking about the grassroots system in boxing, Ajay Singh said, "It is incredibly important to have these youth boxers here. We started at the sub-junior level and made sure that they are trained well. A strong base was built to felicitate grassroots development."

"In a country like India, there should be more than a few thousand boxers and it will happen once the grassroots systems are completed. I don't think the idea of national championships is adequate for a country like India. There has been an improvement but we need to do more," Ajay Singh concluded.

The Women's World Boxing Championships starts on 15th March and will be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.