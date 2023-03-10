Boxing
With no clarity on Olympic qualification, Indian boxers gear for Boxing Worlds
Indian women's boxers will gear up for the upcoming Boxing World Championships as the Olympics qualification for 2024 remains unclear.
New Delhi: While the capital city of New Delhi is getting ready to host the Women's World Boxing Championships, it remains unclear if the event will be considered as the 2024 Paris qualifiers.
This is not the first time that this is happening. The IOC also conducted the Olympic qualification process before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
With the clash between IBA and IOC growing every day BFI President Ajay said Indian boxers will be present at every stage of the world boxing be it any international body.
Talking to The Bridge about the same, Ajay Singh said, "We are not involved in this fiasco. We are here for the sport of boxing and Indian boxers will play everywhere be it IOC or IBA. Given India is one of the stronger boxing nations now, we have to be part of every important boxing event."
He also assured that India will be out there ready to host the qualifiers by IOC if there are any.
IBA declared that the upcoming women's and men's World Championships in New Delhi and Tashkent respectively will be the "main qualification events". But the IOC has since rejected IBA's claim, which gave rise to confusion.
On this matter, Ajay Singh said in a press conference, "There is no clarity on that. It is the decision of the International Olympic Committee and we will wait for their verdict. Although IOC will be sending a team of observers for the tournament."
Lovlina and Nikhat lead India's Challenge
The Women's World Boxing Championships starts on 15th March and will be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.