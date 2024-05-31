Nishant Dev becomes first Indian male boxer to win Paris Olympics quota

World championships bronze medalist boxer Nishant Dev continued his sublime run and became the first Indian male boxer to win the quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the second Boxing Olympics qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

Nishant defeated Vesile Cebotari of Maldova in the quarter-final of the 71kg category by unanimous decision and booked his quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Coming into the match in a sublime form, Nishant started aggressively and landed two hooks on his opponent. The Maldovan was trying but didn't pack any punch in the first round.

Nishant's dominance meant that he won the first round 5-0 with all the judges scoring 10-9 in his favour.

The second round was no different as Nishant quickly used a combination of punches on his opponent and then one jab on Cebotari's face left him rattled.

Cebotari landed a couple of punches on Nishant but the Indian boxer was unfazed and returned the favour. Nishant won the second round with four judges giving him the win while one judge rated both the boxers equal.

𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 1️⃣st 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐱𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐚.💥💥



He took an easy 5️⃣-0 win over Moldovan Boxer Vasile Cebotari in Men's 71 Kg category at 2nd Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers. 🙌🥊… pic.twitter.com/RqvnAjlFyA — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 31, 2024

Cebotari and Nishant both look tired in the final round after an intensive two rounds and to add salt to the wound, Cebotari's point was deducted for a low blow on Nishant.



The Indian boxer bided his time wisely and clinched the first 2024 Paris Olympics quota in men's boxing for India.

With Nishant's quota, India has four Paris Olympics quotas now with Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, and Preeti Pawar being the other three quota winners.