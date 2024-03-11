Nishant Dev inches closer to Paris Olympics quota with dominant win

World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev, secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, moving one step closer to the Paris Olympics, on Sunday.

Nishant Dev claimed victory over Karaitis with a resounding 5-0 unanimous decision late on Sunday. This win places him just one step away from clinching a coveted quota for the Paris Games.



The World Olympic Boxing Qualifier offers four quota places in the men's 71kg weight class. Nishant Dev's next challenge comes in the form of 2021 World Championship silver medallist Omari Jones of the USA in the quarterfinals, scheduled for Monday.

Should Dev emerge victorious, he will not only secure India's fifth quota for the 2024 Olympics but also become the first male boxer from India to do so.

Hailing from Haryana, Nishant Dev is the sole Indian boxer remaining in the competition out of the nine-member contingent. Unfortunately, the journey ended early for the other Indian boxers, including 2023 World Championship bronze medallists Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg), who exited after their opening bouts.

India has already secured four quotas for Paris through Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) at the Asian Games last year. The remaining Indian boxers will have another opportunity to book their tickets to Paris during the upcoming second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier scheduled in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3. This event will see between 45 and 51 boxers qualifying for the Olympics.