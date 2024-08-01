Olympics 2024 Boxing: India's biggest medal hope Nikhat Zareen knocked out

One of India's biggest medal hopes in boxing, Nikhat Zareen was knocked out in the second round of the women's 50kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Facing the top-seed boxer Wu Yu of China, Nikhat started poorly as she missed a couple of her punches while the Chinese boxer was more accurate with her punches.

After trading some blows, Nikhat came up with a late charge in the first round but it was too late. She lost the first round 1-4.

Nikhat came up with a better intent in the second round and landed a right jab and then a hook accurately while the Chinese tried to block her.



Despite her attacking play in the second round, the judges awarded the second round to the Asian Games gold medalist Chinese boxer by 3-2.

Coming in the third round, Nikhat desperately needed to win and she started with a couple of punches but the Chinese kept her defence intact.

With Nikhat tiring in the final few seconds, Wu took her chance and landed a couple of accurate punches and convinced the judges who ruled the final round 5-0 in favour of her.

India has just two boxers left in the competition in the form of Lovlina Borgohain and Nishant Dev. Both the boxers are one win away from an assured medal.