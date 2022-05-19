Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen crowned world champion

Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen beats Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the finals of the 52kg (flyweight) bout to win the gold medal in the Women's World Boxing Championship. The 25-year-old from Nizamabad, Telangana, won the bout by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Nikhat, a former junior world champion, initially was welcomed in the ring with Jutamas' combinational punches but she retorted with a flurry of punches started putting her opponent on the back foot. She carried on with her left-right combinational punches and posed a solid defence in Round 1. With a 5-0 edge in the opening round. She carried on with good footwork in the second round but it was Jutamas, who looked better in this round with her punches. A tight second round ended with Jutamas having an advantage of 3-2.

In the last round, Nikhat unleashed a flurry of punches to see her over the line.

Nikhat Zareen crowned World Champion. (Source: Screengrab)

Nikhat, the 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist, had reached the finals after she made short work of Brazil's Caroline De Almeida to notch up a dominant 5-0 win in the semifinals.



The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had sent a total of 12 boxers to the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. Of the 12, only eight reached the quarterfinals stage and three won medals. Manisha Moun took the bronze medal home in the 57kg category, while Parveen Hooda won the bronze medal in 63kg category. Both were ousted in their respective quarter-finals bouts on Wednesday.

Nikhat Zarren joined six-time champion MC Mary Kom , Sarita Devi , Jenny RL and Lekha C to be the fifth Indian woman boxers who have won the world title.

India's best performance in the event came in 2006 when the country won eight medals -- four gold, one silver and three bronze.



In the last edition, four Indian boxers returned home with medals — Manju Rani clinched the silver, while Mary Kom bagged an unparalleled eighth world medal in the form of a bronze.

India have won 39 medals, including ten gold, eight silver and 21 bronze, in the 12 editions of the tournament so far.