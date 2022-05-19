Boxing
Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen crowned world champion
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen beats Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the finals of the 52kg bout to win the gold medal in Women's World Boxing Championship.
Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen beats Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the finals of the 52kg (flyweight) bout to win the gold medal in the Women's World Boxing Championship. The 25-year-old from Nizamabad, Telangana, won the bout by a unanimous decision of 5-0.
Nikhat, a former junior world champion, initially was welcomed in the ring with Jutamas' combinational punches but she retorted with a flurry of punches started putting her opponent on the back foot. She carried on with her left-right combinational punches and posed a solid defence in Round 1. With a 5-0 edge in the opening round. She carried on with good footwork in the second round but it was Jutamas, who looked better in this round with her punches. A tight second round ended with Jutamas having an advantage of 3-2.
In the last round, Nikhat unleashed a flurry of punches to see her over the line.
Nikhat, the 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist, had reached the finals after she made short work of Brazil's Caroline De Almeida to notch up a dominant 5-0 win in the semifinals.