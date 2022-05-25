Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen shows off badminton skills: WATCH

Who said you can only be great at one sport? For newly-crowned Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen, this doesn't stand true at all because if she can produce a good hook and a punch inside a boxing ring, she is just as good with her smashes and net shots on a badminton court!

Back in New Delhi after her IBA Women's World Boxing Championships triumph where she defeated Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the finals to win the gold medal in the 52kg flyweight category, Nikhat Zareen is being hailed all over the country for this rave feat.

The 25-year-old boxer from Nizamabad was seen in a video posted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) where she is serving and gliding on a badminton court with swift moves and even letting out the occasional PV Sindhu-like scream, who has also been a World Champion in badminton.

At the end of the video, Nikhat Zareen says, "I love badminton, I enjoy playing badminton," her face flushed and radiant after a good session on a badminton court, for a change!

For the Indian sports fan, the quickest wish after seeing this would be to hope for a match between Nikhat Zareen and PV Sindhu & Co. soon - what with the country already buzzing with the historic Thomas Cup win by the Kidambi Srikanth-led team and Zareen's World Championship triumph!