Nikhat, Lovlina among 19 Indian boxers to take part in Strandja Memorial

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and former world number one Amit Panghal will lead India's challenge at the Strandja Memorial Boxing tournament from February 1 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The squad participating in the tournament is different from the squad that will be competing in the Olympic qualifiers later in February in Italy.

The tournament will mark the return of Olympian Amit Panghal to International boxing who hasn't featured in the last two tournaments including the Asian Games and World Championships in 2023.

Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, and Preeti will be back in action after winning the medals at the Asian Games 2022 and securing the 2024 Paris Olympic quota.



Till now, India has secured four quotas in women's boxing and only two weight categories (60kg and 66kg) remain while the male boxers are yet to win any quota. The likes of Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin, Nishant Dev, and Deepak Bhoria fight for the quota in the upcoming Olympic qualifiers later in the month.

Elite Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg), Amit (51kg), Sachin (57kg), Akash Ramesh Gorkha (60kg), Vanshaj (63.50kg), Rajat (67kg), Akash (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Jugnoo (86 kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), (Sagar 92+kg).

Elite Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Sakshi (57kg), Manisha (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).