Netizens search Lovlina Borgohain's religion on Google after she confirms a medal at Tokyo Olympics

Netizens showed us yet again why religion is one of the most talked-about yet sensitive subjects in our country, as potential medalist Lovlina Borgohain's religion becomes the third most searched topic related to the Indian boxer on Google. The Assamese boxer scripted history as she became the first woman from her state to guarantee a medal in Boxing for her country after reaching the Semi-Finals. She managed to achieve the feat after a comfortable victory against Nien-Chin Chen of the Chinese Taipei 4-1 in the welterweight (69kg) quarter-finals.

Borgohain still has a chance to win gold at the grandest stage, potentially leading to grand celebrations all over the country. While sports aficionados around the country were busy celebrating her achievement, Borgohain remains super focused on her aim for gold. "Medal toh gold hi hota hai [only gold is a medal]. So I want that gold, and that's why I won't thank anyone now. I'll thank everyone only after my final," said Borgohain post her quarter-finals victory, reports Mid-Day.



The Assamese Assault Rifle started her career by getting into Muay Thai initially, which proved to have a major impact on her boxing career as she was able to perfect punches which other boxers took a while learning. "Yes, Muay Thai was the first sport I learnt, and though I would not say that I have won this Olympic medal because of that, it has definitely helped me as a boxer. There are certain punches I learnt in Muay Thai that worked well for me in boxing," she replied when asked about the effect Muay Thai had on her boxing career, reports Mid-Day.

#LovlinaBorgohain reacts after securing a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.



The 23-year-old is a huge fan of Muhammad Ali and Mary Kom, watching their videos to help improve her footwork and other aspects of her game.



Despite a wealth of information available like the bits we have mentioned above, netizens seemed more curious about her religion which is disgusting. Sports is one aspect in our country that still has not been tainted by religion and looks to remain so as it does not differentiate based on a person's birth but based on their skills and determination. Hopefully there is a point in the bright future of our country where we could be judged on the basis of our achievements and not the circumstances of our birth.

