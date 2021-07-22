Nearly killed by fire 2 months ago, US boxer Oshae Jones eyes gold at Tokyo Olympics

"As soon as we got out [to the street] and turned to look, the whole roof collapsed on our bedroom. If we lived anywhere else in a regular neighborhood where people mind their own business, we'd be dead"

These are the words of a champion boxer from the USA, 23-year-old Oshae Jones who fought the odds in her life with her indomitable spirit to escape death and now dreams of winning the Olympic gold to make her hometown proud. The welterweight contender belongs to Toledo, Ohio where her neighbors saved her life. Her perspective of the neighborhood changed after this incident since it was previously known for high crime rates and poverty.

Oshae Jones at Soul City Boxing Gym (Source: The Blade)

This tragedy shook the innermost confidence of Jones watching her house burnt down in front of her eyes, losing all her earthly possessions and without a guaranteed place at the Olympics. Five days later, she was surprised and confused at the same time when her spot was confirmed as she was happy with qualifying but unaware of her preparation and everything around.



A fire destroyed her home nearly killed her. Two months later, US boxer Oshae Jones is determined to win gold in the welterweight category at @Tokyo2020 and make her hometown proud. 🥊🇺🇸@JonesOshae @TeamUSA @USABoxinghttps://t.co/MRVTSbsWNs — Olympics (@Olympics) July 21, 2021

But Oshae Jones is a strong woman made of tough stuff who made herself bold to face the situation and with boxing running in her blood, she defied all difficulties to make it through. She says,



"I think you put your mind, heart, soul, body everything into what you got. You can do it. You never know what's gonna happen. So, I just want to tell everybody to keep pushing. Don't ever give up and follow your dream."

She will be participating at the Tokyo Olympics in the weight class of 69kg (152 pounds) and will be hoping to bring the Olympics glory back to Ohio. She will have the USA across her back and chest but quietly in her heart will be the city of Toledo as she is determined to win a medal for them.



"It's a lot on my shoulders, so of course I want to come home with a medal. I know I can do it. I just want to make everybody happy and give back a win," said Jones.



Her desperation for boxing is visible in her attitude and her performance is going to be fuelled by her love, passion, and determination towards the sports, her country, and her hometown.