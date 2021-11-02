World Boxing Championships 2021: Narender Berwal loses in quarterfinal

The Indian superheavyweight boxer Narender Berwal was knocked out of the ongoing Men's Boxing World Championship after falling to a loss by unanimous decision against Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev.



The bout started on a slow note before the Azerbaijani stepped up his game with some wonderful punches. Berwal did land some good punches as well but it was not enough as the first round was drawn in favour of Abdullayev with a 4-1 split.

The second round saw Berwal coming out with a more aggressive approach but it did not really impact the judge's decision as once again Abdullayev won with a 4-1 split.



With his campaign on the line, Narender Berwal looked far from his best in the third round as Abdullayev completely dominated the Indian right from the start. The South Asian Gold medallist looked out of stamina in the final round to surrender the quarterfinal tamely.