'This is my moment to shine,' Nikhat Zareen on Paris Olympics

Nikhat Zareen has her sights firmly set on an Olympic medal at Paris 2024, ready to add another accolade to her impressive collection.

Nikhat Zareen's illustrious career includes two World Championships gold medals, a gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and a bronze at the 2022 Asian Games.

She is among six Indian boxers who have qualified for Paris 2024, competing in the women's 50kg category.

In an exclusive feature on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers,' Zareen shares her inspiring journey and rigorous preparation for the upcoming Olympics.

The conclusion of Tokyo 2020 marked a pivotal moment for Zareen, who immediately redirected her focus to Paris 2024.

"When India's campaign in the Tokyo Olympics ended, that day I decided to channel my focus into preparing for the Paris Olympics. I also posted a picture on social media about the countdown to Paris," she recalls.

Zareen is resolute, seeing this as her moment to shine, "I think everyone has their moment, and this is my moment. Whoever said I wouldn't make it to Paris, I finally made it. I'll take all the negativity and positivity around me positively, try to get better, and come as a different fighter inside the ring in Paris."



Zareen’s path to success is deeply intertwined with her father’s unwavering support, despite the societal challenges they faced.

The struggles

"My journey has been a roller coaster ride, coming from a community where women lack support. But my father, an athlete himself, knew what it takes to become a champion. He always supported me in my journey. He told me to focus on boxing and said, 'When you fulfill your dream of winning a medal for the country, that day these people will come to congratulate you and take selfies," she says.

The sacrifices Zareen has made to reach the pinnacle of her sport are substantial.

"I have sacrificed many things to become a World Champion, but becoming an Olympic Champion is different. Whenever I am preparing for competitions, I stay away from social media. I don't talk much with my family or friends. I spend time with myself, and I try to use it the right way. I read a lot of books also," she shares.

"This time, in preparation for Paris 2024, I'll try to stay away from all these distractions, and I'll try to stay as positive as possible and work harder to leave no stone unturned for Paris," she affirms.

Zareen also provides insight into her pre-fight mindset, emphasizing the importance of giving her all in every bout.

"I go in with the motive to give my best so that whatever happens inside the ring, whatever the result might be, I shouldn't have the regret that I could have won the bout if I had given 10% more. I don't want that regret, so I go in with the mindset to always give my 100%," she concluded.