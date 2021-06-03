Photo Of The Day: "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee"

The most famous photo of Muhammad Ali ever taken was on May 25th, 1965, when he knocked out Sonny Liston in the first round to become World Heavyweight Champion. The iconic moment was clicked by American sports photographer Neil Leifer.

Born in 1942, as Cassius Clay, Ali won gold at the 1960 Olympics in Rome and soon after started fighting professionally, winning all heavyweight boxing titles.



An incredibly impressive boxer, Ali was fast with both his feet and hands, was tall, and had a long reach. Considered as someone with the best boxing IQs of all time, it is justified when they say he is the greatest of all-time.



Ali was a controversial sportsman but remained a fighter until the end. Suffering from Parkinson's syndrome for a long time, he finally breathed his last on June 3rd in 2016.



Muhammad Ali's career can be epitomized by his own catchphrase, "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee".