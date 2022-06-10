Mary Kom ruled out of Commonwealth Games trials due to injury

Defending Commonwealth boxing champion Mary Kom has been ruled out of the ongoing women's trials for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 39-year-old picked up a knee injury during her round 1 bout against Nitu in the 48kg weight division.

The six-time World Champion did try to continue fighting, but could not. This eventually forced the referee to call off the bout with Kom losing by RSC (I) and Nitu advancing to the final of Women's 48kg. Mary Kom had to be carried out of the ring and has been taken to hospital for scans.

Mary Kom had earlier pulled out of the recently concluded World Championships and the now postponed Hangzhou Asian Games citing that she wants to focus on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.





MC Mary Kom out of selection trials for CWG. She picks up an injury to her left knee in Rd. 1 of her bout against Nitu in 48kg category and loses by RSC (I). She's in a lot of pain. Tried to continue but couldn't. Is this the end of the legends career? @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/e8hmv6apDZ — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) June 10, 2022

This injury comes as a huge blow to Kom, who is at the fag end of her career. It remains to be seen whether the legendary pugilist will recover before the Birmingham Games and even if she does will the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) fly her to England for the quadrennial event.





