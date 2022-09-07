Mary Kom requests govt to be dropped from TOPS list

Mary Kom has requested the Indian government to allow a younger boxer to get into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) instead of her.

"I have had great support from Government over many years, but I think it is time to let a younger athlete get support to chase the Olympic dream. So, I request the Mission Olympic Cell not to consider me for an extension in TOPS," the six-time world champion and Olympic medallist said in a tweet on Wednesday.

I have had great support from Government over many years, but I think it is time to let a younger athlete get support to chase the Olympic dream. So, I request the Mission Olympic Cell not to consider me for an extension in TOPS.@ianuragthakur @Media_SAI @iocmedia @BFI_official — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) September 7, 2022

Presently, Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani are the only three women boxers to be part of the TOPS Core group.

The Development group, on the other hand, includes many younger boxers like Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, Arundhati Chaudhary and Jaismine Lamboria.

The 39-year-old Mary Kom had been one of the first beneficiaries of TOPS, the Sports Ministry's flagship programme, back when it was introduced ahead of the 2016 Olympics. She remained part of the TOPS scheme till 2018, before making a return to the list ahead of the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Two months ahead of turning 40, Mary has announced her desire to be dropped from the TOPS list.

The TOPS programme, aimed at providing top-quality care for the best of India's athletes, has provisions for an out-of-pocket allowance of Rs. 50,000 a month, training under reputed coaches at institutes having world-class facilities, participation in international competitions, purchase of equipment, service of support staff/personnel such as physical trainers, sports psychologists, mental trainers and physiotherapists and any other support specific to the sport.