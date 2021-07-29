Boxing
Do not go, Mary: Reactions and heartbreaks after Mary Kom knocked out at Tokyo Olympics
Every India following the Tokyo Olympics went through heartbreak after the legendary Mary Kom was knocked out on Thursday.
India's most-loved and most-revered boxer bids farewell from the ring at the Olympics. The 38-year-old legend who defied age and pursued the sport at the highest levels had dreamt of upgrading her London 2012 Olympic bronze medal into a gold in Tokyo. However, her gold bid was stopped in Round 16 of the Games, as she was knocked out by Colombian boxer, Rio Olympic bronze medallist, Ingrit Valencia.
As Mary stood at the Olympic ring one last time, it took Indian sports-lovers to the sheer weightage of the legacy of the Flyweight pugilist — a phenomenon, whose departure breaks our heart and we recount the lines by poet Dylan Thomas 'Do not go gentle into that good night'.
A sombre note of melancholy could be traced all over social media, as the six-time Wrld Champion boxer left the hallowed grounds without a medal. From athletes, to journalist took to their Twitter to express their gratitude to Mary.
Here's a look at how people reacted to her departure:
Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju joined the bandwagon in wishing Mary luck for the future.
Former cricketer and coach Wasim Jaffer posted an emotional response