Do not go, Mary: Reactions and heartbreaks after Mary Kom knocked out at Tokyo Olympics

India's most-loved and most-revered boxer bids farewell from the ring at the Olympics. The 38-year-old legend who defied age and pursued the sport at the highest levels had dreamt of upgrading her London 2012 Olympic bronze medal into a gold in Tokyo. However, her gold bid was stopped in Round 16 of the Games, as she was knocked out by Colombian boxer, Rio Olympic bronze medallist, Ingrit Valencia.

As Mary stood at the Olympic ring one last time, it took Indian sports-lovers to the sheer weightage of the legacy of the Flyweight pugilist — a phenomenon, whose departure breaks our heart and we recount the lines by poet Dylan Thomas 'Do not go gentle into that good night'.

A sombre note of melancholy could be traced all over social media, as the six-time Wrld Champion boxer left the hallowed grounds without a medal. From athletes, to journalist took to their Twitter to express their gratitude to Mary.

Here's a look at how people reacted to her departure:

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju joined the bandwagon in wishing Mary luck for the future.

Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion!

You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you🇮🇳

BOXING & OLYMPICS will miss you @MangteC 🙏 pic.twitter.com/caBe555e87 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 29, 2021

"Some sports have legends.

Some sports have Mary Kom."



Commentary gold at the #Olympics. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 29, 2021





Former cricketer and coach Wasim Jaffer posted an emotional response





#MaryKom may have lost but her plucky performance & graceful acceptance of defeat was heart-winning. And an education. This is the mettle & character that defines gr8 sportspersons. As a nation we owe Mary everlasting gratitude: for trail she's blazed, legacy she leaves behind — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 29, 2021

What have we done to deserve Mary Kom. Just such a beautiful reaction. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 29, 2021









Did not get how the first round went 4-1 to Valencia. That's boxing. Well fought @MangteC . You are and will remain a champion of Indian sport — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) July 29, 2021









Nothing but gratitude. Thank you Mary Kom.



Even in bowing out, you gave your opponent one of the toughest fights of her life.



There will be boxing greats. There will be sporting greats. There will be once in a lifetime greats. And there will be you. #Boxing pic.twitter.com/6FN89NcBWE — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) July 29, 2021

"Haar kar jeetne walo ko Mary Kom kehte hain."#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/RIAsRzENcb — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2021







