BFI averts Mary Kom v/s Nikhat Zareen bout in CWG trials: Reports

The standard drama of Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen going up against each other in women's boxing trials will be averted this time for the 2022 Commonwealth Games team selection, if reports are to be believed.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) which can send a total of four boxers to the Birmingham Games as per the official limit has decided that it will send pugilists in the 49kg, 50kg, 60kg and 70kg weight divisions, as per a report in The Tribune.

This means that Mary Kom will compete in the 49kg section and Zareen, who was recently crowned the 52kg World Champion, will compete in the 50kg division.

Kom and Zareen were involved in a huge controversy during the selection of teams for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics back in 2019. The latter had then objected Kom getting a direct entry to the Indian squad in the 51kg section and demanded a trial. Kom, however, thrashed Zareen in the trial and had refused to shake hands with her.

But, all the bad blood seems to have been forgotten now as Kom congratulated Zareen for her recent World Championships gold and the latter called the former her idol.





The selection of categories by BFI has however left the other 2022 World Championships medallists - Manisha Moun (57kg) in a lurch. She will now have to compete in the 60kg trials to earn a ticket to the Commonwealth Games. Same is expected of Parveen Hooda, whobagged bronze in 63kg.

The selection trial for Commonwealth Games will be held on 9th June 2022.