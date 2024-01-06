'New generation of athletes not hungry'- Olympic medalist Mary Kom

Olympic medalist and six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom feels that the new generation of athletes is not hungry like her and gets satisfied with just one big achievement.

The Olympic bronze medallist also said she is fit at 41 years of age and hungry to achieve more.

“I will fight (on), that fighting spirit only Mary Kom has. I have that something unique from other sports stars," Mary Kom, who has not ruled out turning pro in the coming years, said during an event on Saturday.

"I am 41 years (old), I cannot fight any international (amateur) competition this year because there is that age limit. But I want to continue for one, two, or three years," she told PTI.

Mary Kom believes that the current generation is not hungry enough despite having more facilities and options in sports as compared to her own time.

On the contrary, Indian women's boxers had a brilliant year in 2023 with four world champion gold medals and solid performances at the Asian Games. Four Indian women boxers won medals and secured Olympic quotas in Hangzhou, China.

Incidentally, India returned with the richest-ever haul of 107 medals from the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year with many athletes winning multiple medals.

Mary Kom said she was pleased with the rise in number of young women taking up boxing.

"My hard work has paid off and now so many Mary Koms are coming up. I feel so proud to be a girl, a mother, an Indian... so many are following my footsteps," she said.