Mary Kom eyes swansong at postponed Asian Games

New Delhi: Mary Kom, the brand ambassador of the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships which starts here from Wednesday, said she wants to compete at least once before retiring - hopefully at the Asian Games later this year.

"I want to compete before I retire. Hopefully, I will be fit by Asian Games and will be prepared by the time it kicks off," Mary Kom told media persons at the inauguration of the Boxing Worlds in New Delhi on Monday.

"My recovery is going well at the moment and I will be able to compete soon. I am trying my best and I want to compete before my retirement," she added.

The last time India hosted the World Championships, Mary Kom had been the sole gold medallist for the hosts - in the 48kg weight division.

The six-time world champion will, however, not be in action at the World Championships this year. She is still recovering from the injury she sustained during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games trials last year.

Kom underwent an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery for it and has been missing in action since.

The likes of reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and the young Commonwealth Games medallist Nitu Ganghas has since established themselves as the first-choice in the 50kg and 48kg weight class respectively since then. But the 2012 Olympic medallist has not ruled out a comeback to challenge them.

On the upcoming marquee event, she said, "This is third time India is hosting the World Championships and I cannot be more proud of it. I would want that India win at least three gold medals this time."

The Indian boxing contingent at the two-week event comprise Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg).