12-time world champion Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing

Emmanuel Dadipran Pacquiao a.k.a Manny Pacquiao has officially announced his retirement from professional boxing. This puts an end to his 27 year long career which was absolutely scintillating to say the least. He ends his career with a record of 62-8-2 out of which there were 39 knockouts.

To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I've ever made, but I'm at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. https://t.co/Bde4wO82sA — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 29, 2021

The 42 year old sees politics as his next career alternative and his aiming to kickstart his career immediately. In his retirement video, he admitted it was a difficult decision but had to be done regardless. He was quoted saying ""Today, I am announcing my retirement. I had never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao."

Something that stood out for Manny was his background and how he actually got into boxing. His initial days were spent fighting to earn money for his family. He would earn around 2 dollars for every fight he won as a youngster in General Santos city. This took him into the professional sphere where he took up boxing while also working at construction sites to earn money. He was recognised as a budding talent and won his maiden title in 1998.

He has won titles such as the IBF super bantamweight title, World Boxing Council title and the WBC International super bantamweight title amongst others. One of his most famous fights was against Floyd Mayweather. A record that he holds is that he has won titles in 8 different weight categories across his career and has won monetary incentives in excess of 400 million dollars during his career.